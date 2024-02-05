Virginia Delegate Proposes Bill to Safeguard National Parks Amid Federal Shutdowns

In a bid to counteract the economic implications of potential federal government shutdowns, Virginia's Delegate David Bulova has introduced House Bill 420. The proposed legislation grants Governor Glenn Youngkin the power to negotiate agreements with the U.S. Department of the Interior, ensuring Virginia's national parks remain open even during federal funding crisis.

Precedents in Utah and Arizona

Virginia is not the first state to consider such a move. Both Utah and Arizona have similar agreements in place, ensuring their national parks stay accessible irrespective of federal funding issues. This proactive approach has proven successful in mitigating the impact of federal shutdowns on their local economies.

The Economic Importance of Virginia's National Parks

The proposal underscores the critical role the national parks play in Virginia's economy. With approximately 22.5 million visitors each year, these parks generate more than $1.2 billion in spending and support an estimated 17,600 jobs. For many communities, the parks represent a lifeline, contributing significantly to their economic stability.

The Broader Impact of Federal Shutdowns

Beyond the parks, the implications of a federal shutdown are far-reaching. Over 170,000 federal civil employees in Virginia face the threat of furlough. Military personnel risk delayed paychecks, while access to food stamps for over 855,000 Virginians hangs in the balance. Moreover, critical loan programs for small businesses and farmers may be suspended. In light of these potential disruptions, lawmakers like Bulova are seeking proactive solutions to safeguard their state's economy.