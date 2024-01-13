Virginia County Admits to Underreporting Biden’s 2020 Victory Margin by 4,000 Votes

In a startling revelation, Prince William County in northern Virginia confessed to underreporting President Joe Biden’s victory margin over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election by roughly 4,000 votes. The error, although significant, did not alter the outcome of any race and was not found to favor any particular party or candidate.

Behind the Underreported Votes

The discrepancies were detected during a criminal investigation against the county’s former registrar, Michele White, whose charges were ultimately dropped by the Virginia Attorney General’s office. The errors were attributed to a lack of adequate preparation, a challenging election environment, and human error. Most of these errors occurred in ‘split precincts,’ precincts that encompass multiple congressional districts and came to light when county data was being aligned with state requirements.

Addressing the Issue

In response to these errors, new measures and systems have been set up to prevent such mistakes in future elections. The implementation of these procedures underscores the county’s commitment to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of election results.

Political Implications

The case against White was the only case pursued by a special Election Integrity Unit established by the Republican Attorney General, Jason Miyares. Critics have accused the unit of pandering to election deniers. The recent redrawing of district boundaries in Virginia has led to a significant reduction in the number of split precincts, which were a contributing factor to the 2020 issues. White’s attorney has argued that the Electoral Board, which certified the results, wrongly placed blame on White.