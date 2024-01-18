Virginia Capitol Witnesses Gun Rights Rally Against Proposed Firearms Restrictions

At the Virginia Capitol, hundreds of gun-rights supporters congregated to protest against proposed bills by Democrats intending to further restrict firearms. The rally was orchestrated by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, with participants expressing their concerns over the measures, including the prohibition of new assault-style weapons and limitations on concealed handguns in public venues.

Voices of the Protest

Among the attendees were twin brothers Jason and Michael Hazelwood, alongside their cousin Justin, who journeyed 150 miles to Richmond to demonstrate their support for the Second Amendment. Erich Pratt, Senior Vice President of Gun Owners of America, was one of the speakers who underscored the necessity of uncompromising adherence to gun rights. Attorney John Pierce and the league's president, Philip Van Cleave, were hopeful that Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin would veto any restrictive bills that pass, despite his ambiguous stance on gun rights.

Counter Rally and Legislative Actions

On the same day, a gun-control rally was also held, with House Speaker Don Scott acknowledging the pressing issues of gun violence in America. He pledged to pass an assault weapons ban during the 2024 session, adding another layer to the ongoing debate. Amid these rallies, a Senate committee was deliberating a measure to legalize and tax skill games, which have been a point of contention in the state.

Additional Legislative Developments and Acknowledgements

On a related note, legislation aiming to increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2026 made progress, reflecting the state's effort to address economic disparity. The assembly also took a moment to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a reminder of the persistent struggle for equality and justice in America. It's worth noting that the turnout at the gun-rights rally was noticeably lower compared to the massive participation in 2020.