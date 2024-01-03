en English
Politics

Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 pm EST
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost

On the heels of a unanimous vote by the Virginia Beach City Council, the city’s dream of a city-wide trail is closer to reality. The council has accepted $14.9 million in federal funding, a significant stride in advancing the Virginia Beach Trail project. This grant, a part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will be channeled toward completing the first phase of the trail.

Trail to Link Newtown to Oceanfront

The Virginia Beach Trail, upon completion, will be a 12-mile, 10-foot wide pedestrian and biking path stretching from Newtown to the Oceanfront. This project, the city’s top priority in its active transportation plan, aims to augment safety, wellness, and economic activity across the city.

Securing Federal Funding

The substantial federal grant was facilitated by Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program. The total cost of the first phase of the trail is projected at $19.5 million. With the federal grant covering a majority of the cost, the remaining funds are expected to come from an earmark in the 2023 omnibus appropriations bill and the city’s general fund.

More Funds from Sale of Easements

In addition to federal aid and city funds, the project will also benefit from $902,000 accrued from the sale of easements to Dominion Energy. These funds will contribute towards the local match requirement.

Reviving a Sideline Project

Originally derailed due to funding issues after a failed light rail extension referendum in 2016, the Virginia Beach Trail project is back on track, thanks to persistent efforts to secure federal funding. The successful procurement of this initial grant is seen as a positive indicator for securing further funding for the remaining phases of the trail.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

