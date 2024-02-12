Virginia Beach School Board Member Victoria Manning Won't Seek Re-election

In a surprising turn of events, long-time Virginia Beach City Public School board member Victoria Manning announced she will not seek re-election. This decision, made after careful consideration with her family, leaves a void in the school board and raises questions about who will continue her legacy of transparency and advocacy.

A Decision Made with Care

Manning, who has served two terms on the school board, revealed her decision on February 12, 2024. Her tenure has been marked by unwavering commitment to the students, parents, and staff of Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Throughout her service, Manning has been a champion for transparency and open communication.

A Legacy of Advocacy and Support

During her time on the school board, Manning played a crucial role in securing a 9.5% pay increase for teachers in 2023. This significant raise not only acknowledged the hard work and dedication of educators but also aimed to attract top talent to the district. Furthermore, Manning advocated for higher bus driver pay, recognizing the essential role they play in the daily operations of the schools.

A Lasting Impact and Future Involvement

Although Manning will not be running for re-election, her dedication to the school district remains strong. She plans to stay involved and support another candidate for the at-large school board seat. As Manning's tenure comes to an end, her leadership and unwavering commitment to the Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be deeply missed.

As the Virginia Beach City Public School board prepares for a new chapter without Manning's guidance, her legacy serves as a reminder of the power of advocacy and transparency in shaping a brighter future for students and educators alike.