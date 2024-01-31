Jeremiah Denton Joins Democratic Primary to Challenge Rep. Jen Kiggans

In the political landscape of Virginia Beach, two Democratic contenders are gearing up for a face-off, looking to take on Republican Representative Jen Kiggans in the forthcoming congressional elections. Local attorney Jeremiah 'Jake' Denton has thrown his hat in the ring, setting the stage for a primary contest with Missy Cotter Smasal. Smasal, already backed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's Red to Blue program, now faces a formidable competitor in Denton.

A Native Son Steps Forward

A product of Virginia Beach, Denton has a significant legal career under his belt, specializing in civil rights and constitutional law. His decision to run, mulled over since December, has already garnered him a war chest of over $100,000. Denton's campaign presents him as a tireless fighter against injustice, a narrative well-rooted in his professional life. His focal points revolve around bolstering the local economy, reinstating reproductive rights, and safeguarding the rule of law.

Denton's Critique of Kiggans

The entry of Denton injects a fresh dynamism into the race, particularly in his critique of the incumbent Kiggans. He pulls no punches in chastising Kiggans for her lack of distance from the controversial figure of former President Donald Trump. Denton underlines Trump's repeated undermining of democratic principles and the peril he embodies to constitutional and civil rights.

Road to the Polls

The Democratic primary is slated to conclude on June 18, 2024, opening the pathway to the general election, scheduled for November 5, 2024. Denton is no stranger to the public sphere, having previously worked as a journalist, reporting on economically disadvantaged communities. With degrees from the University of Virginia and William & Mary School of Law, he brings a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to represent his constituents passionately.