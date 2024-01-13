en English
Politics

Virginia Beach Gears Up for Early Voting in Presidential Primaries

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
Virginia Beach, Virginia, is set to begin early voting for the Presidential Primaries at 8 a.m. on January 19.

The starting point for this crucial democratic exercise will be the Voter Registration and Elections Office, comfortably nestled at 2449 Princess Anne Road in the Municipal Center, Building 14.

In an ongoing effort to make voting more accessible and convenient, additional early voting locations will swing their doors open on February 24, continuing until March 2.

However, Sundays are marked as a pause in this early voting schedule.

All registered voters of Virginia Beach are invited to participate in the primaries, a cornerstone of the democratic process.

However, they must remember that they can only cast their vote in one party’s primary. This rule, while seemingly restrictive, ensures a fair and balanced representation of voters’ preferences across the political spectrum.

Politics United States
