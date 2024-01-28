Violent Outbreak in Maldives Parliament: MP Shaheem Injured

In an alarming incident of physical altercation in the Maldives Parliament, Member of Parliament (MP) Shaheem sustained injuries during a turbulent session. The proceedings were disrupted by government MPs, igniting a clash between ruling alliance and opposition lawmakers, thereby raising concerns over parliamentary decorum.

The disagreement commenced during a special session called to secure parliamentary approval for the ministers in President Mohamed Muizzu’s cabinet. The opposition MPs protested against the government's policies, leading to a heated exchange.

The situation quickly escalated as PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem and MDP MP Isa were involved in a physical altercation. Images from the session show a tense scenario with Shaheem gripping Isa's leg, both of them falling together, and another video revealing Isa kicking Shaheem's neck and pulling his hair.

MP Shaheem Injured Amid Altercation

Caught in the midst of the violent outbreak, MP Shaheem was injured and required immediate medical assistance. Post the incident, he was seen being escorted to an ambulance for treatment. The severity of his injuries has yet to be disclosed.

The ruling coalition parties released a statement, branding the refusal to approve the ministers as a hindrance to public service delivery. The opposition parties, on the other hand, censured the current government for their 'stark' anti-Indian stance, further deepening the political rifts. PNC members even barricaded the House, demanding the Speaker of Parliament to step down.

This incident underscores the urgent need for maintaining the integrity of the parliamentary process and implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. As elected representatives, MPs should set an example of civil discourse and debate, not resort to violence, thereby undermining the very principles of democratic governance they are meant to uphold.