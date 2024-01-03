Violent Assault on Socialist Equality Party Members Triggers International Outcry

On November 30, members of the Socialist Equality Party (SEP) in Sri Lanka, Dehin Wasantha and Lakshman Fernando, suffered a violent assault at the hands of pro-government individuals at the University of Moratuwa. The assailants, identified as Indika Perera and Suranga Piyawardena, are linked to the Podujana Pragathishili Sevaka Sangamaya (PPSS), a trade union associated with the ruling Sri Lankan Podujana Peramuna party. The SEP members were actively campaigning for public meetings when they were targeted and attacked with wooden clubs, resulting in severe injuries.

Widespread Condemnation

The incident has drawn international attention and condemnation, with academics from Australia, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka stepping forward to voice their protest. Letters demanding stringent legal action against the attackers have been circulated. This assault is widely perceived as an affront on democratic rights, and a calculated move to hinder the SEP’s political activities. Accusations are rife that the ruling party is resorting to the use of goon squads to stifle opposition.

Legal Recourse and Institutional Accountability

The Moratuwa Magistrate’s Court has scheduled a hearing for the case on January 8. Concurrently, there are calls for the university administration to launch an independent inquiry into the incident. The victims, Wasantha and Fernando, suffered serious injuries including fractured fingers and neck injuries. They are demanding that the culprits be penalized with the full force of the law.

Underlying Political Motives

Many see this attack as symptomatic of the ruling party’s desperation to suppress opposition among workers and students. The assault is not merely an isolated act of violence but a politically charged attempt to silence the voices of dissent. The SEP, in response, is determined to continue its struggle for democratic rights, despite the violent intimidation.