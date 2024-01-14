Violence in Kisii County Prompts Reconciliation Meeting Amid Criticism of Police Inaction

Violence erupted in Kisii County, Kenya, during two events organized by Governor Simba Arati on January 6 and January 8, casting a looming shadow over the region’s peace and stability.

The first incident, a funeral in South Mugirango attended by the Governor himself, was disrupted by individuals allegedly linked to National Assembly Chief Whip Sylvanus Osoro. Unfazed by the presence of law enforcement, these individuals brazenly fired arrows, turning the solemn event into a scene of chaos.

Consultative Meeting on the Horizon

In response to this unsettling situation, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced that local leaders have scheduled a consultative meeting for January 17. Though the venue is yet to be announced, the objective is clear: to initiate dialogue, foster reconciliation, and maintain peace in Kisii County. The call for this meeting underscores the urgent need for collective action to curb the rising tide of violence that threatens to undermine the region’s stability.

Leadership’s Stance on the Situation

Voicing his support for the upcoming meeting, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka emphasized the crucial need for dialogue to sustain peace in the region. He cautioned that continuous violence not only tarnishes the credibility of leaders but also impedes local development. His words echo a sentiment deeply felt within the community, that the path to progress lies in peaceful coexistence and constructive dialogue, rather than in conflict and discord.

The Police’s Role: A Point of Contention

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has publicly criticized the Kisii County Police Commander Charles Kasses and his officers, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the violent incidents. ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna expressed his discontent with the police’s inaction, implying that their failure to intervene effectively contributed to the unrest. This criticism underscores the expectation for the police to act as stewards of peace and order, and their perceived failure to do so has sparked debate about their role in the ongoing violence.