Rigachikun Re-run Election Violence Claims Life; Protests Erupt for Justice

A wave of protest swept through Rigachikun, a town in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state, on Sunday, February 4. The civil unrest was sparked by the violence that marred the re-run elections for the Igabi Federal Constituency the day prior, leading to the tragic death of Mansur Shafiu, a recent graduate of Kaduna State University.

The protest began in earnest when the youth of the community took to the Kaduna-Zaria expressway, blocking its passageways and voicing their outrage over the untimely death of Shafiu. This public display of dissent led to military intervention, tasked with the mission of dispersing the crowd.

An Election Day Marred by Violence

The violence unfolded when ballot counting was underway, with early indications suggesting a lead for the People's Democratic Party (PDP). A group of unidentified thugs, allegedly flanked by security personnel, disrupted the count, seized the ballot box, and abducted INEC officials. The situation further devolved into chaos upon the arrival of Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, a former speaker and resident of the APC, accompanied by police officers. The police response culminated in shots being fired and a stray bullet striking Mansur Shafiu.

The Kaduna State Police have since confirmed the incident. The Commissioner of Police has mandated an investigation with the aim of bringing those responsible to justice. Hon Hussaini Muhammad Jallo, the victorious candidate for the Igabi Federal Constituency, dedicated his victory to the fallen Mansur Shafiu. He pledged his commitment to ensuring justice for the violence, and, above all, for Shafiu's death.