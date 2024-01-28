Vincent Ekow Assafuah Wins NPP Candidacy for Tafo-Pankrono in Upcoming 2024 Elections

In a closely contested race, Vincent Ekow Assafuah has emerged victorious in the internal party election, securing his candidacy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary elections in Ghana. Representing the Tafo-Pankrono Constituency, the win marks Vincent's bid for a second term in Parliament, having first won his seat in 2020.

The Battle for Tafo-Pankrono

The election was fraught with palpable tension, with delegates and agents finding it hard to predict the outcome. The narrow margin of 37 votes separating Vincent from his main competitor, Dr. Serwah Donkor, further underscored the uncertainty of the race. With Vincent securing 367 votes against Dr. Donkor's 330, the counting process brought relief and excitement to Vincent's camp, culminating in jubilant celebrations at the Tafo Astroturf.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite facing criticism during his campaign, primarily accusations of not advocating for local development projects, Vincent defended his record. He maintained that his achievements resonated with the voters, which in turn influenced their decision to retain him. This victory marks the second time Vincent has triumphed over Dr. Donkor, having first outpaced her in the 2020 elections.

Following his victory, Vincent, accompanied by his supporters, paraded through the streets of Tafo. They expressed their gratitude to the electorate for their continued backing. As he looks ahead to the 2024 Parliamentary elections, Vincent's victory in the internal party election reinforces his standing as a formidable contender within the NPP.