Village Councillor Given Extension to Comply with Sanctions Over Denial of Residential School Graves

In a significant development from Prince Edward Island, village councillor John Robertson has been granted more time to comply with sanctions levied against him due to his controversial act of denying the existence of residential school graves. The Communities Minister, Rob Lantz, has extended the deadline for Robertson to either pay a $500 fine and issue an apology or face dismissal from his position.

Unsettling Display Sparked Outrage

Robertson, a councillor in Murray Harbour, stirred widespread outrage when he displayed a sign in October that not only refuted the existence of mass graves at residential schools but also called for the redemption of Sir John A. Macdonald’s integrity. The contentious display led to demands for Robertson’s resignation from various officials, including P.E.I. Senator Brian Francis, Chief Roderick Gould Jr. of the Abegweit First Nation, and members of the Murray Harbour council.

A Nationwide Search for Truth

The controversy surrounding Robertson’s sign comes in the wake of a nationwide search for graves at residential school sites. The search was sparked by the heart-rending discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at a former residential school site in British Columbia in May 2021. The grim discovery has ignited a national reckoning with Canada’s colonial past and its treatment of Indigenous peoples.

Ultimatum Extended

Robertson, who had initially been given until December 31 to comply with the sanctions, received an extension after he emailed Minister Lantz stating he had been out of the country and was unaware of the ultimatum. The council had voted in November to suspend Robertson for six months, in addition to requiring the apology and fine. Minister Lantz, after reviewing the situation, has now given Robertson one more week to meet the council’s demands.