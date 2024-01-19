Viktor Orban Stands Firm: No Migrant Entry into Hungary

On a recent occasion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a definitive stand regarding the country's attitude towards migrants. As reported by the Serbian newspaper Politika, Orban has clarified that Hungary will not allow migrants into the country under any circumstances. This firm declaration echoes Orban's unwavering position on immigration, a theme that has consistently been at the heart of his political agenda.

Since taking office, Orban's administration has implemented several measures to bolster border security and mitigate migration influxes, often facing backlash from human rights organizations and other member states of the European Union.

Orban's recent comments are a testament to his government's commitment to maintain stringent border controls and limit the intake of asylum seekers and refugees entering Hungary.

Ignoring the EU's Monetary Lure

The Hungarian Prime Minister's stance also extends to the refusal of financial incentives from the European Union aimed at encouraging the acceptance of migrants.

He insists that no amount of money from the EU will sway Hungary's position on these issues, underscoring that the welfare of Hungarian children and future generations takes precedence over financial gains.