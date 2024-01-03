en English
India

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Ward-7 of MC Ghou Manhasan: A Step Towards Grassroots Empowerment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Ward-7 of MC Ghou Manhasan: A Step Towards Grassroots Empowerment

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide outreach program aimed at narrowing the divide between the government and grassroots constituents, extended its reach to Ward-7 of MC Ghou Manhasan. This event was led by Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, who interacted with the local community, addressing their welfare and concerns, and advocating the importance of this initiative.

Empowerment and Community Engagement

The yatra is more than just a visit; it is a manifestation of empowerment and community engagement, fostering a collective vision for national development. It encompasses health camps, agricultural outreach, interactive sessions on technological advancements, and access to free healthcare services under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The objective is not only to bring the government closer to the people but also to ensure that the benefits of various schemes reach those who need them the most.

MP Sharma’s Visit to Ward-7

During his visit to Ward-7, MP Sharma paid respects at the Narsimha Temple, marking the spiritual significance of the place. Following this, he engaged with locals, visiting stalls showcasing local handicrafts and entrepreneurial ventures. This interaction added a personal touch, reflecting the government’s interest in local trades and businesses. MP Sharma praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Yatra, emphasizing its role in bridging the gap between the government and the grassroots.

Significance of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is more than a symbolic tour; it is a practical initiative aimed at promoting the development of India at the micro-level. The yatra travels to various wards and communities, spreading its message of empowerment and development. It provides a platform for officers and officials to interact with local communities, share information about government schemes, and ensure essential information reaches citizens. This initiative exemplifies the government’s commitment to transparent governance, public engagement, and efficient redressal of citizen concerns.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

