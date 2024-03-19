Viksit Bharat by 2047: Smriti Irani Elevates India's Ambition, Invokes Modi and Vajpayee

At the Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi, Union Minister for Women, Child Development, and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, positioned Viksit Bharat by 2047 as a national ambition unparalleled since India's quest for independence. Highlighting the shift from emotive to performance-based voting, Irani underscored the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi as pivotal to this ideological transition. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, Irani's discourse not only reaffirms the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) developmental agenda but also counters criticism of India's democratic ethos.

Voting on Development, Not Emotion

Irani's remarks at the March 19 summit underscore a significant pivot in Indian electoral politics—evaluating leaders on the merit of their governance rather than the sway of emotional appeal. This approach, she argues, distinguishes Modi and Vajpayee from their counterparts. Irani's confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's prospective electoral victory was palpable, reflecting a broader optimism about India's developmental trajectory under its current leadership.

Defending India's Democratic Fabric

In response to allegations of India verging on electoral autocracy, Irani mounted a staunch defense of Indian democracy, emphasizing the sophistication and wisdom of its electorate. She critiqued the condescension of international analysts towards Indian voters, suggesting that such views underestimate the country's democratic resilience and the electorate's ability to discern their best interests. This assertion resonates deeply in a context where India's democratic credentials are frequently scrutinized on global platforms.

A Vision for Viksit Bharat

Irani's comparison of the Viksit Bharat ambition to the independence movement is telling. It reflects not only the scale of the vision but also the collective aspiration it embodies. With the Lok Sabha elections serving as a litmus test for this vision, Irani's dialogue at the Rising Bharat Summit articulates a clear and optimistic future for India, one that she believes is firmly within grasp under the aegis of Modi's leadership. As the nation edges closer to the 2024 elections, the narrative of Viksit Bharat by 2047 will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping electoral choices and, by extension, India's developmental trajectory.

As discussions about India's future intensify, the Viksit Bharat by 2047 vision offers a compelling narrative of progress and ambition. It is a reminder of India's potential not just to its citizens but to the world at large. The coming elections will be a significant marker of how deeply this vision has resonated with the Indian populace and how much faith they place in Modi's leadership to turn this ambitious dream into reality.