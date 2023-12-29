en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:34 am EST
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician

Vijaykanth, the revered actor and politician fondly known as ‘Captain’, passed away at the age of 71, leaving an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape and film industry. His life’s journey from a successful actor to a charismatic political figure has been celebrated by many, with tributes pouring in from various quarters, underlining his enduring legacy and societal impact. His death has also triggered discussions about the future of his political party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and the political scene in Tamil Nadu.

The Legacy of an Icon

Renowned for his roles as a champion of the common man in his films, Vijaykanth’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief from the public. His stints in over 150 films over three decades have earned him the affectionate title of ‘Captain’. His contributions to Tamil cinema were mirrored in his political endeavors when he founded the DMDK. His political image resonated with his on-screen persona, often fighting against corruption and challenging the status quo.

Final Farewell

His mortal remains have been transported to the DMDK office, providing a chance for well-wishers, fans, and political figures to pay their respects. The funeral will be held on Friday, 29 December, with full state honors. Vijaykanth’s body was brought to his residence, allowing the public to bid their final adieu to the beloved actor and politician.

Tributes Pour In

Notable figures, including actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, and India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have paid their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his demise, highlighting Vijaykanth’s profound impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. Rajinikanth paused his work to meet Vijaykanth’s family and express his condolences, giving an emotional speech recalling fond memories with the departed actor.

In summary, Vijaykanth’s death is a poignant reminder of the transient nature of life. His contributions to Tamil cinema and Tamil Nadu’s political landscape will continue to resonate, underscoring the lasting impact of his life’s work.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wipro Files Lawsuit Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

A New Era in Indian Automotive, Finance, E-commerce, and Real Estate

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Unseen Hand: Madurai Photographer's Role in Vijayakanth's Rise to Stardom

By BNN Correspondents

Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence

By Salman Khan

Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Contr ...
@India · 59 seconds
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Contr ...
heart comment 0
IRCTC’s Stock Soars, Impacting Broader Market Sentiment

By Rafia Tasleem

IRCTC's Stock Soars, Impacting Broader Market Sentiment
Karnataka Plans Ordinance for Kannada Language on Signboards

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka Plans Ordinance for Kannada Language on Signboards
North Eastern States and Union Territories Surge in Stock Market Participation

By Dil Bar Irshad

North Eastern States and Union Territories Surge in Stock Market Participation
Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation

By Rafia Tasleem

Civic Body Meeting in Uttar Pradesh Devolves into Physical Altercation
Latest Headlines
World News
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
49 seconds
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
52 seconds
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
1 min
Sanjay Manjrekar Weighs in on India's Test Loss to South Africa: The Impact of Shami's Absence
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
2 mins
Russian Official Criticizes ECHR; Heavy Sentences for Protestors Continue
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
2 mins
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at 'Churn' in UK Civil Service
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
2 mins
Public Dissent Over EPS Examination Turns Violent in Lalitpur
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
3 mins
Swift Rescue Operation Saves Woman After Dramatic Fall at Waiheke Island
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Controversial Remarks
3 mins
Congress Grapples with Internal Conflict Following Sam Pitroda's Controversial Remarks
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning
3 mins
Smith's Chips Factory Workers Report Health Issues from 'Flamin' Hot' Doritos Seasoning
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
52 seconds
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
4 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app