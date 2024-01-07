Vigil in Albany Marks Three-Year Anniversary of U.S. Capitol Attack

Just as the sun began to set, casting an orange glow upon the iconic New York State Capitol building in Albany, approximately seventy-five individuals gathered in quiet remembrance. The occasion was marked with gravity and resolve as community leaders and activists convened to honor the third anniversary of the U.S. Capitol attack that took place on January 6, 2021.

Defending Democracy, Remembering January 6th

Armed with messages of defiance and resilience, participants held aloft signs emblazoned with phrases like ‘defend democracy’ and ‘remember January sixth’. This visual testament, echoing across the Capitol grounds, served as a stark reminder of the significant historical event that unfolded three years ago. Its reverberations continue to be felt across the nation, particularly as the country prepares for the upcoming presidential election.

Witnessing History: Congressman Paul Tonko’s Recollection

Congressman Paul Tonko, who was present inside the U.S. Capitol when it was breached by rioters, attended the vigil. He shared his vivid, and at times chilling, memories of that fateful day. His perspective offered a raw and personal insight into the events that continue to shape American politics and society.

The Importance of Remembering

One of the key messages that resonated from the vigil was the importance of remembering. Activists underscored that the memory of January 6th should not be allowed to fade into the recesses of history. Instead, it should serve as a critical reminder of the need to protect and preserve democratic processes, ensuring that such a dark day in America’s past does not repeat itself in the future.