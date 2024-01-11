Vietnamese Prime Minister Sets Progressive Agenda for Socio-Economic Policy Development

On January 11, at a conference in Hanoi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh unveiled a progressive agenda for socioeconomic policy development. He asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) to spearhead this reformative approach, emphasizing its role in maintaining a socialist-oriented market economy, fostering new economic models, and enhancing foreign investment and innovation.

The Prime Minister underlined the significance of digital transformation to bolster economic sectors, labor productivity, and national competitiveness. He envisioned an independent, self-reliant economy, driven by digital prowess. He also underscored the necessity for modernized and effective statistical activities to support governance.

Preparing for 2024 and Beyond

PM Chinh tasked the MPI with crafting socioeconomic scenarios from 2024 onward. He advocated for refined policies to facilitate strategic breakthroughs, particularly in human resource development. An essential part of this agenda is the support to the semiconductor industry by preparing 50,000 – 100,000 high-quality workers. This initiative, he believes, can revolutionize the technological landscape of Vietnam.

Chinh also called for policies to increase Vietnamese businesses’ participation in global supply chains, promote international integration, and attract foreign investment. The MPI reported that despite challenges in 2023, it successfully advised the government on development plans, public investment, digital transformation, enterprise development, and FDI attraction, contributing to socioeconomic growth and stability.

The Government’s newly issued Resolution 01/NQ-CP outlines the primary tasks and solutions for implementing the 2024 socioeconomic development plan. It focuses on promoting economic growth, improving institutions and laws, developing modern infrastructure, restructuring the economy, and addressing cultural, social, and environmental challenges.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments on being more proactive and aggressive in managing the economy. He stressed the importance of accurate forecasts and prioritizing growth in 2024.

The Prime Minister’s progressive agenda reflects Vietnam’s readiness to accelerate its socioeconomic development and the country’s determination to achieve an average GDP growth target of 6.5% in the 2021-2025 period.