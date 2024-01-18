Vietnamese PM's Visit to Hungary Aims to Reinforce Comprehensive Partnership

As part of his European tour from January 16-23, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Hungary is designed to enhance the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Hungary across all sectors. This landmark visit comes after seven years, marking a significant high-level exchange between the two countries.

History of Mutual Support

The diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and Hungary, established on February 3, 1950, is steeped in mutual support during wartime and cooperation in nation-building. The political bond between the two nations has been fortified through delegation exchanges, and they have consistently backed each other in various international forums. Notably, Hungary supported Vietnam's non-permanent UN Security Council seat for 2020-2021, while Vietnam facilitated Hungary's entry into ECOSOC for 2011-2013.

Growth in Trade and Investments

There is a targeted growth rate of 10% annually in trade between Vietnam and Hungary. The two-way trade is projected to reach 850 million USD in 2023. As it stands, Hungary is the 52nd largest investor in Vietnam with 21 projects worth 72.26 million USD. Hungary has also supported Vietnam during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending medical equipment and 400,000 doses of vaccine.

Cooperation in Labor Sector and Beyond

The labor sector could potentially be a significant area of cooperation between the two countries. Since 2018, over 1,000 Vietnamese workers have moved to Hungary. Furthermore, the visit of Prime Minister Chinh provides an opportunity for Vietnam to enhance its coordination with the EU on regional and global issues and to expedite the ratification of the EVIPA. This visit happens just as Hungary prepares to assume the EU's rotating presidency in the latter half of 2024.

In addition to Hungary, the Vietnamese Prime Minister's tour includes Romania, where they aim to strengthen cooperation in economics, trade, labor, culture, education, and human resource training. Romania has five FDI investment projects in Vietnam, with a total registered capital of 1.56 million USD, and employs 4,000 Vietnamese people in various industries.