Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania

The Vietnamese Prime Minister, Phạm Minh Chính, along with his spouse and a high-ranking delegation, will be embarking on a crucial diplomatic mission to Europe. The PM’s itinerary includes attending the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, and official visits to Hungary and Romania. The eight-day diplomatic engagement, running from January 16 to January 23, 2024, is a response to invitations from Klaus Schwab, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and the Prime Minister of Romania, Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.

Aiming to Bolster Diplomatic Relations

The official announcement of this visit was made by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 11. The main objective is to fortify diplomatic relations and address various global and regional issues. This trip marks Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s first venture to Europe in 2024, a region where he has held dialogues and attended meetings in the past, notably in China and Indonesia, demonstrating his strong affiliation with the WEF.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The WEF Davos 2024 Conference is a significant global event that is expected to gather approximately 3,000 delegates from around the world, including 70 national leaders and 250 ministers. The forum’s agenda will revolve around the pressing concerns of our time, offering a platform for open dialogue and productive collaboration.

Fostering Bilateral Ties with Hungary and Romania

Besides the WEF, the Prime Minister’s visit to Hungary and Romania is an equally significant part of this diplomatic mission. Both visits aim to highlight and strengthen the trade turnover and bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and these countries, further enhancing Vietnam’s socio-economic development and its standing in the global arena.