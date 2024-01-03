Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy

As the echoes of a tumultuous year fade away, Vietnam takes stock of its diplomatic efforts and charts the course for the next. In a recent conference, the nation’s diplomats and policymakers gathered to discuss the progress and future direction of people-to-people diplomacy for Vietnam, particularly in the light of challenges and opportunities encountered in 2023.

Emphasizing People-to-People Diplomacy

The conference served as a platform to review the diplomatic efforts of the past year and to outline goals for the upcoming one. A key speaker at the event, Trung, underscored the vital importance of enhancing people-to-people diplomacy, a potent tool in strengthening international relations. He called on various organizations, including the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and other people’s organizations, to remain unwavering in their adherence to policies and guidelines from the 13th National Party Congress.

Adapting to a Changing World

Trung urged these organizations to adapt to the changing global landscape by innovating their working methods, honing their communication strategies, and focusing steadfastly on personnel development. He emphasized the need for these organizations to ensure the leadership of the Party and the management of the State in these diplomatic efforts. Simultaneously, he stressed the necessity to institutionalize Party documents related to diplomacy, ensuring that guidelines are clear, accessible, and actionable.

Success Amidst Unpredictability

Reports presented at the conference noted that despite unpredictable global and regional situations in 2023, Vietnam’s external affairs have reaped success, largely due to the contributions of the VFF and people’s organizations. These efforts in people-to-people diplomacy have bolstered national socio-economic development, safeguarded national interests, and enhanced Vietnam’s image on the international stage. The diplomatic efforts have also been instrumental in disseminating Party and State policies and strengthening the connection between overseas Vietnamese and their homeland.

The conference concluded on a positive note, recognizing individuals and collectives for their exceptional contributions to people-to-people diplomacy during the past year. As Vietnam strides into another year, its commitment to people-to-people diplomacy remains strong, promising a future of strengthened international relations and global recognition.