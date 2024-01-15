en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Vietnam National Assembly to Examine Draft Revised Land Law and Law on Credit Institutions

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
Vietnam National Assembly to Examine Draft Revised Land Law and Law on Credit Institutions

In an extraordinary meeting of the 15th legislature, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, urged legislators to critically examine the draft revised land law to ensure its quality. The meeting, which commenced on January 15 and is slated to conclude on January 18, is pivotal in considering the adoption of the revised land law and the law on credit institutions.

Land Law: Crucial for National Development

The land law, a document with 16 chapters and 260 articles, is noted for its significance on various national fronts such as politics, socioeconomic development, and environmental protection. After undergoing extensive consultation and revisions, the law addresses key issues such as land use rights and obligations of Vietnamese people residing abroad, prioritizes land use rights for socio-economic development projects, and proposes regulations for higher tax rates for large land area users. The law also seeks to address the issuance of Certificates to households and individuals using land without proper documentation before July 1, 2024.

Revised Law on Credit Institutions: Enhancing Financial Stability

Comprising 15 chapters and 210 articles, the draft revised law on credit institutions aims to strengthen the health, transparency, and stability of Vietnam’s banking sector. The law is set to undergo amendments and additions from the previous session.

Special Mechanisms and Public Investment Plans

The assembly will also deliberate on a draft resolution regarding special mechanisms and policies for the acceleration of national target programmes. It will scrutinise financial matters concerning public investment plans, specifically aiming to increase state capital for public projects in the 2021-2025 period.

The outcomes of this meeting are anticipated to be crucial for the execution of the National Party Congress’s resolutions and the socioeconomic development plan leading up to the 14th National Party Congress. Hue encouraged the assembly members to work with a democratic ethos and a sense of responsibility to reach a broad consensus on the meeting’s agenda.

0
Politics Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
8 mins ago
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
Former political rivals, Senator Boni Khalwale and Wycliffe Oparanya, the ex-governor of Kakamega County, have set aside their differences and pledged to collaborate for the welfare of their region. This significant shift in Kakamega’s political landscape symbolizes a strategic alliance that could reshape future political alignments and foster unity among the citizens. This collaboration is
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
17 mins ago
Hamas Urges Germany to Reconsider Stance on ICJ Genocide Case against Israel
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
17 mins ago
Smoke and Mirrors: Reflection on Public Smoking Laws and Personal Liberties
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
9 mins ago
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
10 mins ago
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
13 mins ago
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Latest Headlines
World News
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
4 mins
Soroti Cricket Academy's Pivotal Tour to Rwanda: An Opportunity to Showcase Talent and Promote Cricket
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
4 mins
Family Conflict in Uganda Turns Violent: Father Assaulted by Children Over Land Sale
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
8 mins
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
8 mins
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
9 mins
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
10 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
11 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
11 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
13 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
19 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app