Vietnam National Assembly to Examine Draft Revised Land Law and Law on Credit Institutions

In an extraordinary meeting of the 15th legislature, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, Vuong Dinh Hue, urged legislators to critically examine the draft revised land law to ensure its quality. The meeting, which commenced on January 15 and is slated to conclude on January 18, is pivotal in considering the adoption of the revised land law and the law on credit institutions.

Land Law: Crucial for National Development

The land law, a document with 16 chapters and 260 articles, is noted for its significance on various national fronts such as politics, socioeconomic development, and environmental protection. After undergoing extensive consultation and revisions, the law addresses key issues such as land use rights and obligations of Vietnamese people residing abroad, prioritizes land use rights for socio-economic development projects, and proposes regulations for higher tax rates for large land area users. The law also seeks to address the issuance of Certificates to households and individuals using land without proper documentation before July 1, 2024.

Revised Law on Credit Institutions: Enhancing Financial Stability

Comprising 15 chapters and 210 articles, the draft revised law on credit institutions aims to strengthen the health, transparency, and stability of Vietnam’s banking sector. The law is set to undergo amendments and additions from the previous session.

Special Mechanisms and Public Investment Plans

The assembly will also deliberate on a draft resolution regarding special mechanisms and policies for the acceleration of national target programmes. It will scrutinise financial matters concerning public investment plans, specifically aiming to increase state capital for public projects in the 2021-2025 period.

The outcomes of this meeting are anticipated to be crucial for the execution of the National Party Congress’s resolutions and the socioeconomic development plan leading up to the 14th National Party Congress. Hue encouraged the assembly members to work with a democratic ethos and a sense of responsibility to reach a broad consensus on the meeting’s agenda.