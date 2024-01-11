In a recent press briefing, Vietnam's spokesperson, Hang, refuted inaccurate information displayed on a United Nation's agency website. The site falsely claimed that Vietnam had committed to a timeline which finalizes human rights reforms by 2099. Hang labeled this information as entirely inaccurate and requested the UN agency to issue a correction post-haste.

Commitment to Human Rights

Hang clarified the situation by stating that at the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Geneva, held on December 12, 2023, Vietnam, along with other participating nations, pledged to advance the declaration through a series of specific actions. These actions are a reflection of Vietnam's ongoing and regular commitment to ensuring and promoting human rights.

Reiterating Vietnam's dedication, Hang emphasized that the country's commitments are an ongoing process, mirroring the nation's continuous efforts in promoting human rights. Aligning with Vietnam's policies, these commitments bear a strong resemblance to how other nations and international organizations express their dedication to human rights.

Additional Pledges and Ongoing Efforts

Besides this, Vietnam has made eight additional pledges to the Human Rights 75 Secretariat. These pledges include strengthening the rule-of-law State, fostering effective measures for economic, social, cultural, civil, and political rights, and enhancing dialogue and cooperation with the United Nations on human rights.

Addressing the United States' placement of Vietnam on the Special Watch List pertaining to religious freedom, Hang stated that Vietnam respects the freedom of religion and belief for its citizens. Vietnam has also shown readiness to work with the US on mutual concerns.

Responsiveness to Human Rights Violations

Hang also highlighted Vietnam's commitment to human rights by addressing a case of human trafficking involving Vietnamese nationals found in Ireland. The nation is closely monitoring the situation and ready to take necessary actions.

Furthermore, Vietnam is prepared to collaborate with ASEAN member states and other partners to maintain and promote stability in the maritime sphere in Southeast Asia. The arrest of a prominent parliamentary official, Luu Binh Nhuong, on suspicion of links to an extortion racket, coincided with a visit to Vietnam by the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the right to development. The government of Vietnam, however, has not responded to questions about the timing of Nhuong's arrest.