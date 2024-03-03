Vietnam and South Africa Strengthen Law Enforcement and Wildlife Protection Cooperation

In a recent diplomatic stride, a high-level delegation from Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security, led by Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung, visited South Africa to bolster bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and wildlife protection. From February 24 to March 1, the delegation engaged in pivotal discussions with South African counterparts, aiming to fortify the traditional friendship and collaborative frameworks between the two nations.

During their stay, the Vietnamese delegation met with South Africa's Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza, Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale, Acting Director General of the State Security Agency Nozuko Bam, and leaders from the Ministry of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environment.

These meetings underscored the flourishing relationship between Vietnam and South Africa, marked by the establishment of the sectoral dialogue partnership—the first between South Africa and an ASEAN country.

The discussions revolved around the implementation of the Intergovernmental Partnership Forum's bilateral cooperation mechanism. Both parties expressed their commitment to advancing collaboration in various fields, particularly in law enforcement and the fight against crime, benefitting from their mutual membership in international treaties and organizations like Interpol.

Focus on Crime Prevention and Environmental Protection

Key on the agenda was the proposal by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to negotiate an agreement with the South African Ministry of Police. This agreement aims to combat the trafficking, illegal transport, and use of wild animals and their products.

The delegates also agreed to enhance the exchange of crime information through Interpol and other bilateral channels, with a special focus on drug and environmental crimes, and tracking wanted individuals.

Both parties pledged to coordinate efforts with other regional countries to prevent, suppress, and penalize various forms of crime. This collaboration will respect the sovereignty of each nation and international law, emphasizing early risk prevention, the deployment of preventative measures, and the strengthening of law enforcement cooperation.