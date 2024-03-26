Victoria's St George Square Engulfed by 'Anarchy': Archpriest Condemns Land Grab

In a fervent call for action, the Archpriest of St George's Basilica, located in the heart of Victoria, Gozo, has publicly denounced the ongoing encroachment of St George's Square by local business owners. This situation has escalated to a point where the organization of significant parish events, including weddings and funerals, has become a logistical nightmare, sparking widespread concern and debate within the community.

Escalating Tensions

The square, traditionally a public space, has been increasingly occupied by the furniture of nearby cafes and restaurants, effectively privatizing areas meant for communal use. Canon Joseph Curmi, the Archpriest, described exhaustive attempts to negotiate a compromise, involving dialogue with both the offending business owners and various authorities such as the police, Transport Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority, local councils, and the Lands Authority. Despite these efforts, the situation has devolved into what Curmi terms 'anarchy,' with no effective measures taken to restore order and accessibility to the square.

Impact on Community Life

The impasse has had a tangible effect on the parish's ability to conduct its ceremonies and on the general public's right to access their space. Reports of weddings and funerals being disrupted by the unauthorized occupation of the square highlight the severity of the issue. The Archpriest's narrative includes instances where mourners and wedding parties were forced to negotiate the removal of tables and chairs to proceed with their events, underscoring the disregard of some business owners for the community's needs and rights.

Call for Action

In his plea, Curmi emphasizes the fundamental right of the people to freely access and utilize St George's Square. He criticizes the lack of enforcement and accountability, pointing out the unfair burden placed on respectful business owners who comply with regulations. The situation at St George's Square serves as a microcosm of broader concerns over public space usage and the balance between commercial interests and community rights.

As the controversy unfolds, the community awaits a resolution that respects the heritage, sanctity, and communal use of St George's Square. The ongoing struggle highlights the need for clear guidelines, effective enforcement, and a renewed commitment to preserving public spaces for the benefit of all.