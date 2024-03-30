Victoria's FOI System Overhaul: Inquiry Exposes Outdated Laws, Calls for Reform

An inquiry into Victoria's Freedom of Information (FOI) system has unveiled significant flaws, with the Information Commissioner Sean Morrison calling for a comprehensive overhaul. The system, criticized for being outdated, has resulted in increased request numbers, prolonged document release times, and a decline in fully granted requests, signaling an urgent need for reform to align with modern governance.
Unprecedented Demand and Delays
In 2022, Victoria witnessed a record 48,117 FOI requests, dwarfing figures from Western Australia and even Commonwealth agencies. This surge largely stems from individuals seeking access to personal information, with state departments and agencies struggling to keep pace. The result is a concerning trend of delayed responses and a growing number of requests being partially granted or outright denied.
Push for Legislative Reform
Amid growing frustrations, various stakeholders, including legal experts, government representatives, and journalists, voiced their support for significant legislative changes during the parliamentary inquiry. They highlighted the necessity for a framework that facilitates easier public access to information, criticizing the current system's inability to meet the needs of a digitally advanced society. The Information Commissioner suggested looking towards jurisdictions like Queensland as models for a more proactive 'push' approach to information dissemination.
Challenges and Opposition
While the call for reform is loud and clear, obstacles remain. Victoria Police, grappling with the highest volume of FOI requests, argues that the current deliberative process is crucial for protecting community safety and ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, the extensive use of exemptions to withhold information has come under scrutiny, with allegations of political interference and abuse of the system to delay or deny the release of sensitive or potentially embarrassing information.
As the inquiry sheds light on the pressing issues within Victoria's FOI system, the path to reform appears both necessary and challenging. Stakeholders are calling for a shift towards transparency and efficiency, emphasizing the importance of trust and accountability in governance. The outcome of this inquiry could set a precedent for future legislative changes, potentially transforming how information is shared and accessed in Victoria and beyond.