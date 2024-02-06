Victoria's Black Market for Vapes: A $500 Million Concern

The black market for e-cigarettes in Victoria, Australia, is burgeoning, with an estimated worth approaching $500 million, according to a report from the state's Parliamentary Budget Office. This revelation has sparked concerns over the potential entanglement of organized crime, particularly as the state is currently embroiled in a gangland war over the illicit cigarette trade.

Link to Organized Crime

The illegal tobacco market has long been a lucrative enterprise for criminal organizations, associated with numerous firebombings and other acts of violence. The fear now is that the vaping industry could morph into a similarly profitable—and dangerous—black market. This comes amid ongoing investigations into the state's illicit tobacco trade, which has seen an escalation in violent activities linked to organized crime.

Regulatory Measures

In response to these alarming trends, the Allan government is reportedly considering the introduction of a licensing scheme to regulate both vaping and tobacco products. This measure aligns with recommendations made by the state's better regulation commissioner in 2022, aimed at curbing the influence of organized crime within these industries.

The Value of Victoria's E-cigarette Market

The value of Victoria's e-cigarette market was derived following a request by Libertarian MP David Limbrick to the independent budget office. The figure underscores the extent of the challenge facing law enforcement and regulatory authorities in tackling the black market. In a recent display of enforcement action, a seizure of illegal vapes by Australian authorities prevented an estimated $4.5 million from entering the criminal underworld, according to statements from the Federal Government.