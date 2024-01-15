Victorian Premier Grilled Over Undisclosed Total Cost of Suburban Rail Loop Project

Victoria’s Premier, Jacinta Allan, faced a flurry of questions regarding the undisclosed total cost of the Suburban Rail Loop (SRL) project in a recent radio interview. This ambitious venture, envisioned as a 90km rail line orbiting Melbourne from Cheltenham to Werribee, has been a subject of public interest and controversy since its proposal.

SRL Project’s Rising Costs

Initial estimates in 2018 pegged the project at $50 billion. However, a later analysis by the Parliamentary Budget Office painted a much steeper picture. By 2084-85, the cost to construct and operate the east and north sections alone could soar to $200 billion, with asset expenses consuming $125 billion. Such a drastic increase has sent ripples of concern through the public and political spheres alike, sparking intense scrutiny.

First Stage Investment and Future Uncertainty

Allan confirmed a projected investment of $30 to $35 billion for the first stage of the project, SRL East. However, she remained tight-lipped about the total cost, suggesting that decisions on the project’s continuation beyond Box Hill would fall to future governments. This lack of a comprehensive financial outline has only fanned the flames of public scepticism.

Prospects for an Airport Rail Link

The interview also ventured into the territory of a potential airport rail link, a topic fraught with its own set of challenges. Allan stressed that successful realisation of this aspect requires full cooperation from the airport. The federal government, cognizant of the ongoing issues, plans to appoint a negotiator to smooth out the wrinkles in the discourse with the airport regarding the project.

As the SRL project continues to evolve, so too will the discourse surrounding its feasibility, cost, and potential impact on Melbourne’s transport landscape.