Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings

In 2023, the Victorian Parliament witnessed an unfortunate trend that significantly hampered its proceedings. Members of Parliament (MPs) collectively squandered almost 100 hours during question time due to disruptive behavior. Data from the parliamentary library indicates a clear pattern of misconduct, particularly during question time, a vital window for holding the government accountable and debating crucial legislative affairs. The primary offenders were politicians from coastal electorates, with Labor MP Darren Cheeseman, representative of Torquay and certain Geelong suburbs, topping the list.

Disruptive Behavior Derailing Parliamentary Proceedings

Question time, a critical period intended for scrutinizing the government and discussing legislative matters, has been largely wasted due to the unruly behavior of MPs. The most frequently suspended MP was Darren Cheeseman, who was ejected from the Legislative Assembly 15 times in 2023, cumulatively losing 11.5 hours. The reasons for suspension ranged from interjecting to not following orders, each lasting between 30 minutes to an hour.

‘Hall of Shame’: The Most Disruptive MPs

Other MPs contributing to this loss of parliamentary time included Liberal frontbencher Roma Britnell and Labor backbencher Paul Edbrooke, both of whom were subject to multiple suspensions. The term ‘hall of shame’ has been used presumably as an informal reference to those MPs who have been most disruptive. These repeated suspensions raise concerns about the efficiency and decorum of parliamentary operations.

MPs React to Suspensions

Interestingly, the MPs seemed to take their suspensions in stride. Britnell expressed surprise at receiving a Christmas card from the Speaker, while Cheeseman took a lighter approach, humorously daring other MPs to match his suspension count. Despite the humor, the underlying issue of wasted parliamentary time remains a serious concern for the effective functioning of the Victorian Parliament.