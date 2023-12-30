en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:09 pm EST
Victorian MPs Squander 100 Hours: Disruptive Behavior Hampers Parliamentary Proceedings

In 2023, the Victorian Parliament witnessed an unfortunate trend that significantly hampered its proceedings. Members of Parliament (MPs) collectively squandered almost 100 hours during question time due to disruptive behavior. Data from the parliamentary library indicates a clear pattern of misconduct, particularly during question time, a vital window for holding the government accountable and debating crucial legislative affairs. The primary offenders were politicians from coastal electorates, with Labor MP Darren Cheeseman, representative of Torquay and certain Geelong suburbs, topping the list.

Disruptive Behavior Derailing Parliamentary Proceedings

Question time, a critical period intended for scrutinizing the government and discussing legislative matters, has been largely wasted due to the unruly behavior of MPs. The most frequently suspended MP was Darren Cheeseman, who was ejected from the Legislative Assembly 15 times in 2023, cumulatively losing 11.5 hours. The reasons for suspension ranged from interjecting to not following orders, each lasting between 30 minutes to an hour.

‘Hall of Shame’: The Most Disruptive MPs

Other MPs contributing to this loss of parliamentary time included Liberal frontbencher Roma Britnell and Labor backbencher Paul Edbrooke, both of whom were subject to multiple suspensions. The term ‘hall of shame’ has been used presumably as an informal reference to those MPs who have been most disruptive. These repeated suspensions raise concerns about the efficiency and decorum of parliamentary operations.

MPs React to Suspensions

Interestingly, the MPs seemed to take their suspensions in stride. Britnell expressed surprise at receiving a Christmas card from the Speaker, while Cheeseman took a lighter approach, humorously daring other MPs to match his suspension count. Despite the humor, the underlying issue of wasted parliamentary time remains a serious concern for the effective functioning of the Victorian Parliament.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023

By Salman Khan

Southern Queensland Reels Under Severe Weather: A Wake-Up Call for Emergency Systems

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcyclist Fights for Life after Head-On Collision in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Violent Altercation in Entertainment District Prompts Increased Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

Duo in NSW Charged Over Police Chases with Child in Car: A Tale of Rec ...
@Australia · 6 mins
Duo in NSW Charged Over Police Chases with Child in Car: A Tale of Rec ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Collision South of Perth Raises Concerns Over Road Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Collision South of Perth Raises Concerns Over Road Safety
Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Debunked: Claim of Opportunistic Vaccination Under Sedation in Australia
A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia’s Opener?

By Salman Khan

A Merry-go-round of Endorsements: Who Will Succeed Warner as Australia's Opener?
Prestigious Suburb Property Sets New Record with $40 Million Sale

By Geeta Pillai

Prestigious Suburb Property Sets New Record with $40 Million Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Surveys Public Opinion on Monarchy's Role
45 seconds
UK Government Surveys Public Opinion on Monarchy's Role
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
1 min
UK Politicians' New Year Messages: A Beacon of Hope for 2024
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023
2 mins
Pat Cummins and Usman Khawaja: Pillars of Australian Test Cricket in 2023
A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
2 mins
A Tale of Two Sisters: The Impact of Early Intervention in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Bajrang Punia Urges Resumption of Wrestling Activities Ahead of Paris Olympics
2 mins
Bajrang Punia Urges Resumption of Wrestling Activities Ahead of Paris Olympics
Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
3 mins
Tia Mowry's Revelation: Embracing Solitude and Self-Care
LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
4 mins
LeBron James' Illness Casts Uncertainty Over Lakers-Timberwolves Game
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
4 mins
Packers Face Defensive Challenges as Eric Stokes Moves to Injured Reserve
Calum Wyatt: A Father's Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma
4 mins
Calum Wyatt: A Father's Brave Battle Against Metastatic Melanoma
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
37 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app