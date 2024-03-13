Victorian MP Bill Tilley to Retire in 2026, Ending 20-Year Political Career

Victorian Liberal MP Bill Tilley announced his retirement from the political arena, marking the end of what will be a two-decade-long career. Tilley, who has served the northeast Victorian seat of Benambra since 2006, will not seek re-election in 2026. His tenure has been characterized by significant achievements for his local community, earning him respect and admiration from constituents and colleagues alike.

Throughout his career, Tilley has been a vocal advocate for the needs and interests of his electorate. Benambra, known for its conservative leanings, has benefited from Tilley's dedication to public service.

The Despite facing a tough battle with leukaemia, he remains committed to returning to work in May and fulfilling his responsibilities until the end of his term. His absence from the state parliament has been felt, but his determination to overcome personal health challenges and continue serving the community highlights his unwavering commitment.

Implications for the Future Political Landscape

Tilley's retirement announcement opens the door for new political contenders in Benambra. The Nationals may see this as an opportunity to challenge the Liberals directly in the 2026 elections, potentially altering the political dynamics of the region.

The seat has historically been a stronghold for conservative politics, but recent elections have shown that independent candidates, such as Jacqui Hawkins in 2022, can come close to clinching victory. This indicates a shifting political landscape in Benambra, with voters expressing a willingness to consider alternatives to traditional party candidates.