The Victorian state government's new initiative to raise the age of criminal responsibility has sparked internal disputes within the Victorian Liberal Party. The party's opposition leader, John Pesutto, has voiced serious apprehensions about the scheme's efficacy, particularly in light of a noticeable escalation in youth crime rates. Simultaneously, the Coalition's shadow minister for police, Brad Battin, a longstanding advocate for increasing the age, has called for a more intricate approach that merges the age rise with enhanced services for at-risk youth.

Raising the Age Amid Rising Crime

The Labor government's decision to gradually raise the criminal responsibility age from 10 to 14 by 2027, commencing with an increase to 12 by the end of the current year, has been met with criticism and support. This decision has been made in the backdrop of a significant spike in youth crimes, with figures showing a 192% rise in aggravated burglaries by 10 to 14-year-olds, and the overall youth crime statistics reaching the highest in the past decade.

Divisions within the Victorian Liberal Party

The proposed policy shift is creating a divide within the Victorian Liberal Party, with leaders expressing varying views on the matter. Opposition leader John Pesutto is skeptical of the proposal, questioning its effectiveness given the current crime scenario. On the other hand, Brad Battin, the Coalition's shadow minister for police, supports the plan, arguing for a more nuanced approach that combines raising the age with amplified support services for endangered youth.

A Shift towards Rehabilitation

This proposed policy change is indicative of a global shift towards more modern criminal justice models that favor community-led interventions over incarceration. Similar trends have been observed in places like Texas, USA, where a focus on rehabilitation and prevention has gradually replaced traditional punitive responses to crime. The ongoing debate in Victoria underscores the tension between these two contrasting strategies and raises questions about the efficacy of each approach in addressing the issue of rising youth crime.