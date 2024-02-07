Victorian Government to Apologize for Historical Abuse in Institutional Care System

In a historic act of contrition, the Victorian state government is preparing to express its remorse for the maltreatment inflicted upon individuals in the state's institutional care system. Premier Jacinta Allan is set to voice this apology in state parliament, acknowledging the insurmountable suffering endured by care leavers - a term used to denote individuals who have left care, including foster care, kinship care, and residential care.

Recognizing the Unspoken Suffering

The apology is targeted towards approximately 90,000 children who were relegated to institutions such as orphanages, children's homes, and missions between 1928 and 1990. These children, now adults, were subjected to emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, resulting in lifelong psychological scars and mental health issues. The initial date set for this apology, November 29, has been deferred to allow victims and advocates ample time to engage with the process.

Accessible and Supportive

Recognizing the emotional toll this event may take on survivors, the government has ensured that the apology will be accessible online and at live sites across Victoria. Emotional support will also be made available to those who may need it.

A Continuum of Apologies

This state-level apology follows in the steps of previous apologies. Former Premier Steve Bracks had expressed regret to former wards of the state in response to a 2004 federal report. This was followed by a national apology from former Prime Minister Scott Morrison in 2018, after a federal royal commission into institutional sex abuse. Furthermore, former Premier Daniel Andrews had pledged an apology to survivors of all forms of abuse in institutional settings if re-elected in 2022.

In addition to the formal apology, the government is actively working on a redress scheme for those affected. A separate apology is also in the works for students who suffered abuse at Beaumaris Primary School in Melbourne from the 1960s to 1999. This dual approach signifies a clear commitment to both acknowledging past wrongs and implementing concrete measures to address them.