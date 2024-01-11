Victorian Advocates Call for Energy Pricing Reform

Community advocates in Victoria, Australia, are turning up the heat on Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio, urging her to revise the Victorian Default Offer (VDO) calculation method. The advocates want to see marketing and recruitment costs excluded from the maximum price that energy retailers can charge. The VDO, which serves as a safety net for customers not engaged in competitive market offers, is currently calculated with these costs included, raising questions about whether customers are unfairly shouldering the burden of these expenses.

Essential Services Commission Role

The Essential Services Commission (ESC), which uses industry data to calculate the VDO annually, included $43.89 for “customer acquisition and mention costs” in the average bill of $1755 for the 2023-24 period. This accounts for approximately 2.5% of the average bill. The inclusion of these costs in the calculation is a contentious point. Critics argue that it does not benefit customers and instead pads the pockets of energy retailers.

Victorian Council of Social Service Calls for Change

The Victorian Council of Social Service (VCOSS), a prominent voice in this debate, argues that low-income Victorians on the VDO do not benefit from the marketing expenditures of power companies. They suggest that such costs should not be passed on to these customers, who are often the most vulnerable and least able to absorb additional expenses. Beyond this, VCOSS is also calling for stronger enforcement of retailers offering their best deals, providing support during hardship, and a reduction in retailers’ margins in the VDO from 5.3%.

Australian Energy Council’s Counterargument

On the other side of the argument, the Australian Energy Council, which represents retailers, contends that retail margins are already low. Further reduction, they warn, could endanger the retail sector’s viability. They also highlight the role of retailers in protecting customers from volatile wholesale prices, asserting that this function is crucial in maintaining energy affordability.

Despite the contention, the Victorian government maintains that Victorians on default offers already pay less than those in other states. They note that these customers have received $500 in bill support over the past 18 months, with additional support available for concession cardholders.