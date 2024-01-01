Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees

As the clock ticked over to January 1, 2024, Victorians woke up to a stark financial reality. The state opposition revealed a slew of new and increased taxes, fees, and charges, impacting everything from property ownership to transportation costs. The Labor government’s financial strategy, while popular among some, is under fire, with critics pointing to an apparent inability to manage state finances.

Property Owners and Commuters Bear the Brunt

Among the most significant changes are the new fixed land tax charges for properties valued between $50,000 to $300,000. In tandem, the land tax rate on properties valued above $300,000 has risen by up to 1 percent. Additionally, the absentee owner surcharge has doubled from 2 to 4 percent, dealing a further blow to property owners. But it’s not just homeowners feeling the pinch. Public transportation fares have surged by 6 percent while Citylink tolls have seen an increase of up to 1.08 percent.

Ports Victoria Fees and Terminal Access Charges Skyrocket

Ports Victoria hasn’t escaped the slew of increases either. Fees at the Port of Melbourne and Port of Hastings have surged by 15 percent. Even more staggering is the 52 percent increase in Terminal Access Charges for full containers through the Port of Melbourne. This could potentially lead to higher consumer prices for imported goods, affecting the cost of living for Victorians. Certificates of electrical safety have also become more expensive, now costing 12.4 percent more.

Political Repercussions of the Tax Hikes

The state’s Shadow Treasurer, Brad Rowswell, has voiced strong criticism of these changes, branding them as evidence of the Allan government’s financial mismanagement. Since the Labor Party took office in 2014, Rowswell points out, there have been 53 new or increased taxes and charges. These measures, he argues, are attempts to plug the gap in the state’s $178 billion debt and cover $38 billion in cost overruns on major projects. Despite this criticism, the Victorian Labor government continues to hold a popularity lead over the state opposition, according to a recent Redbridge poll. The poll, however, also highlighted the Liberal Party’s struggle to connect with younger voters, particularly in Melbourne, home to 80 percent of Victoria’s population.