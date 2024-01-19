Victoria Urged to Adopt United Nations' Protocol Against Torture Amid Reports of Youth Prison Mistreatment

In Victoria, Australia, a collective call resonates, urging the state government to adopt the United Nations' Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT). The protocol, designed to prevent torture and mistreatment in detention facilities, mandates independent oversight. Despite Australia's federal government ratifying OPCAT in 2017, Victoria remains a holdout, failing to implement the requisite measures.

Advertisment

Open Letter to Victoria

An open letter, bearing the signatures of several organizations including the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service and the Human Rights Law Centre, beseeches the government for urgent action. The letter underlines the adverse effects on children in youth prisons, accentuated by recent reports of mistreatment. One such incident involved a 17-year-old boy who was subjected to a spit hood and water deprivation in an adult prison. The letter castigates the state's preference for investing in prisons over independent oversight and community-led initiatives to keep children out of detention.

Government's Response

Advertisment

The Victorian government counters these allegations, declaring the existence of robust protocols aimed at ensuring children's rights. It also points an accusatory finger at the federal government for its lack of funding support towards OPCAT implementation. Yet, the voices of activists and organizations continue to echo, demanding that children in custody be kept safe.

The Northern Territory and the Don Dale Detention Centre

Meanwhile, in the Northern Territory, renewed calls emerge for the closure of the Don Dale youth detention centre, notorious for its years of criticism. The recent preventable death of a man in prison has necessitated the demand for improved carceral health services in the territory. The northern region, much like Victoria, stands at a crossroads, caught in the dichotomy between maintaining current protocols and adopting a UN-sanctioned approach that promises greater transparency and protection against mistreatment.