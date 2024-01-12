Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations

The longstanding icy relationship between Victoria’s premier office and Melbourne radio station 3AW is finally thawing. It’s a standoff that has lasted seven years, initiated under the reign of former Premier Dan Andrews, following a heated on-air clash with 3AW host Neil Mitchell. The dispute centered around the contentious sky rail project, with Mitchell lambasting Andrews for pushing ahead with the project amidst ongoing studies. The fallout was considerable, with Andrews effectively boycotting the station since 2017.

Shift in Ties with New Leadership

Enter Jacinta Allan, the current Premier of Victoria, who is charting a different course. Allan’s decision to reconnect with 3AW coincides with a reshuffling at the radio station. Tom Elliot, known for his level-headedness and professionalism, has replaced the fiery Mitchell as the new host. Reports suggest that Allan and Elliot share a friendly rapport, a stark contrast to the adversarial relationship between her predecessor and Mitchell. This camaraderie has facilitated Allan’s willingness to reengage with the station, marking a significant departure from the previous government’s stance.

Improved Relations and Open Communication

The amelioration of relations is not just at the top level. There is a noticeable shift in the tone and tenor of interactions between the Premier’s media team and Elliot’s staff. The teams have reportedly established cordial relations, further solidifying the thaw in the standoff. The Premier’s upcoming appearance on the show with Elliot is a tangible testament to this improved relationship. It’s a move that symbolizes a newfound openness to communication with the media, a significant shift from the past seven years of radio silence.

Significance of the Thaw

The end of the boycott is more than a simple shift in media relations. It’s a symbolic gesture that resonates deeply, signaling a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue, even with those who may have once been perceived as adversaries. The Allan-Elliot relationship, thus, is not just about two personalities finding common ground; it is an embodiment of a more open and transparent government stance towards media engagement.