Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits

The Town of Victoria Park’s council members are set to potentially benefit from a significant change in their compensation. This change could see the inclusion of superannuation benefits in their remuneration package. The council is contemplating an allocation of $38,000 for this purpose in the town’s 2024-25 draft annual budget.

Pending Local Government Reforms

However, this decision is contingent on the outcome of upcoming local government reforms. The State Government is expected to finalize these reforms by May. The council’s proposed allocation for superannuation benefits will be reconsidered in light of the outcomes of these reforms.

