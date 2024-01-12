en English
Australia

Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits

The Town of Victoria Park’s council members are set to potentially benefit from a significant change in their compensation. This change could see the inclusion of superannuation benefits in their remuneration package. The council is contemplating an allocation of $38,000 for this purpose in the town’s 2024-25 draft annual budget.

Pending Local Government Reforms

However, this decision is contingent on the outcome of upcoming local government reforms. The State Government is expected to finalize these reforms by May. The council’s proposed allocation for superannuation benefits will be reconsidered in light of the outcomes of these reforms.

Subscriber-Exclusive Information

The information about this potential change in council member compensation was initially made available to subscribers of a digital publication. This publication offers a plethora of diverse content, including a Western Australia true crime series, commentary on news, politics, and current affairs. Subscribers enjoy exclusive benefits such as competitions, discounts on entertainment and dining, and a rewards program.

Join the Conversation

The publication encourages its readers to subscribe and partake in conversations, expressing their views on various stories. The potential change in the compensation of Victoria Park’s council members is one such topic that is sure to foster engaging discussions among subscribers.

Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

