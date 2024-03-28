Victoria Mandates Licensing for Tobacconists to Combat Illegal Tobacco Trade Amid Organized Crime

Victoria is set to align with national standards by requiring tobacconists to obtain a license to operate, a move aimed at quelling the state's burgeoning illegal tobacco market and related violence. Premier Jacinta Allan announced this regulatory shift, following recommendations from Better Regulation Victoria's unreleased report, which outlines a strategy to dismantle the organized crime fueling the illicit tobacco and nicotine vapes trade. With the illicit tobacco market's value running into tens of millions and linked to numerous arson attacks, this initiative seeks to restore order and public safety.
Strategic Response to Organized Crime
Premier Allan's disclosure of the licensing requirement comes as a reaction to the escalating turf war within the tobacco trade, exacerbated by organized crime. The government's decision, informed by a comprehensive report by Anna Cronin, the then commissioner for better regulation, targets the illegal tobacco industry's backbone. By introducing licensing for tobacconists, Victoria aims to undercut the profits feeding this violent conflict and address the health hazards associated with unregulated tobacco consumption.
Enforcement and Compliance Challenges
The proposed licensing framework sets forth rigorous conditions for operation, including 'fit and proper person' tests akin to those for liquor licenses, alongside criminal background checks. Theo Foukkare from the Australian Association of Convenience Stores underscores the necessity of a specialized task force, funded by licensing fees, to enforce these regulations effectively. However, the enforcement role's assignment remains undecided, with suggestions pointing towards a state-based agency. This initiative represents a concerted effort to clamp down on illegal sales, particularly to minors, with significant penalties for non-compliance.
The Road Ahead
While the new regulations mark a significant step towards controlling the illicit tobacco market, law enforcement and industry experts caution that full implementation and impact might not be realized until at least the end of 2025. The local councils, previously at the forefront of tobacco law enforcement, have indicated their limitations in addressing crimes linked to organized syndicates. With the Lunar Taskforce's establishment and its subsequent crackdown on criminal elements, there is a glimmer of hope for a reduction in illegal tobacco trade activities. Nonetheless, the journey towards a fully regulated tobacco market in Victoria is fraught with challenges, requiring steadfast government action and robust enforcement mechanisms.