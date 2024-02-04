Victor M. 'Vic' Power: The End of an Era in Timmins' Political Landscape

Victor M. 'Vic' Power, the longest-serving mayor of Timmins, Ontario, breathed his last at the age of 89 on February 3, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape the northeastern Ontario city. Known for his progressive vision and optimism for Timmins, Power's death marked the end of an era in the city's political landscape. His life and work continue to inspire the residents of the city, emphasizing its importance as a business and service center in northeastern Ontario.

A Political Career Spanning Four Decades

Power's political journey began in 1966 when he was elected as a city councilor, marking the beginning of a service to his city that would span nearly four decades. His dedication and commitment to the city led him to become mayor after the city's amalgamation in 1980, a position he held multiple times until his last term ended in 2006. During his tenure, Power was instrumental in the construction of the Archie Dillon Sportsplex, a testament to his commitment to developing the local community.

Advocacy and Honors

Beyond his political career, Power was known for his tireless advocacy work with organizations like the Porcupine United Way, demonstrating his dedication to social causes. His work did not go unnoticed. In 2009, he was named to the Order of Canada, the country's highest civilian honor, in recognition of his contributions at both local and regional levels.

Remembering Vic Power

News of Power's death was met with an outpouring of grief from the Timmins community. Current Mayor Michelle Boileau and Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus were among those who expressed their admiration for Power's leadership and contributions to the city. A book of condolence will be available at city hall for public signing, following an initial signing by the city council. It is a fitting tribute to a man whose service to his city has left an indelible mark on its history and people.