Victor Cabral: From San Clemente City Council to Mayor’s Office

Victor Cabral, who ascended from an illustrious career in senior management to political leadership, has been appointed as the mayor of San Clemente for 2024. His dynamic journey, marked by notable accomplishments in the realm of public safety and shoreline preservation, is set to gather further momentum in his new role.

North Beach Placemaking Plan: A Beacon of Public Safety

During his tenure as a council member, Cabral played a pivotal role in tackling pressing issues at North Beach. The implementation of the North Beach Placemaking Plan emerged as a testament to his commitment to public safety and community well-being. This initiative led to a significant increase in law enforcement personnel and private security.

The council demonstrated its commitment to safety by authorizing a whopping $1.2 million for patrols. Further, a six-month contract worth over $300,000 was inked with the renowned Allied Universal Security Solutions. Together, these measures have been integral in augmenting the city’s safety apparatus.

Social Concerns: A Comprehensive Approach

Under Cabral’s influence, the city adopted a comprehensive approach to social issues. This included a range of supportive housing and counseling services, designed to address the root causes of social unrest.

A notable mention in this regard is the new Park Ranger program. This initiative is set to enhance local control and accountability by conferring citation authority, thereby strengthening the city’s governance fabric.

Shoreline Preservation: A Testament to Collaborative Efforts

For the crucial task of beach restoration, Cabral hailed the appointment of Leslea Meyerhoff, whose expertise and dedication to the coastline’s health have been commendable. Meyerhoff’s efforts to secure a regional permit for sand replenishment are particularly noteworthy.

The council’s work has been buoyed by the collaborative efforts of City Manager Andy Hall and City Attorney Elizabeth Mitchell. Their contributions have been instrumental in steering the city towards its goals.

Future Endeavors: Funding Solutions and Public Transparency

Looking forward, Cabral has charted a path laden with ambitious goals. Key among them is the search for funding solutions for future beach replenishment initiatives. A possible return to Clean Ocean fees or an increase in the Transient Occupancy Tax are being considered as potential avenues for raising the required funds.

Parallelly, Cabral also plans to upgrade the city’s website to ensure better public access to information. In his eyes, the role of a mayor extends beyond ceremonial duties, encompassing the prioritization and tackling of key issues that impact San Clemente.