Vice President Raquel Peña Highlights Dominican Government's Commitment to Transparency at Davos

At the World Economic Forum's Annual Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Vice President Raquel Peña of the Dominican Republic laid out her government's commitment to implementing transparent and fair policies. These initiatives aim to tackle critical issues like corruption, money laundering, and drug trafficking, which are vital for maintaining economic and social stability, and attracting investment in the Dominican Republic.

Peña stressed the detrimental impact of corruption on citizens' quality of life. She emphasized her government's focus on strengthening institutions and enhancing efficiency in public management. Shedding light on the government's resolution, she said, "Our commitment to transparent and fair policies is unwavering as we understand the grave implications of corruption on the wellbeing of our citizens and the overall economic stability of our nation."

State and Private Sector Collaboration

During her address, the Vice President highlighted the importance of cooperation between the state, private sector, academia, and civil society in propelling economic growth. She pointed out the pivotal role of the tourism sector in the country's recent development. Peña expressed, "Our collaborative approach has been instrumental in harnessing the potential of sectors like tourism, significantly contributing to our economic growth."

Peña underscored the government's support for entrepreneurship, particularly for medium and small businesses, women, and youth, in unconventional areas. She emphasized the necessity of complementary financing and promoting entrepreneurship. "Our government is committed to supporting entrepreneurship, especially among women and youth, as we believe it holds the key to our future economic prosperity," Peña stated.

The Vice President's participation at the forum was marked by meetings with prominent figures including Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, and executives from Salesforce, AES Corporation, and McKinsey. Post her engagements in Davos, Vice President Peña is scheduled to return to the Dominican Republic.