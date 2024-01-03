en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Indonesia

Vice President Ma’ruf Amin Calls for Ministers’ Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Vice President Ma’ruf Amin Calls for Ministers’ Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns

In a significant call for accountability from government officials, Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has suggested that ministers actively participating in February’s upcoming presidential campaigns should voluntarily step down from their positions.

This recommendation, made during a talk show aired on Kompas TV, aims to avoid potential distractions and conflicts of interest that could arise from juggling official duties with campaign activities.

Addressing Potential Conflict of Interests

Amin’s assertion underscores a wider concern about the blurring lines between serving in public office and involvement in political campaigning.

The Vice President voiced the need for an evaluation of the existing regulation that currently permits government officials to retain their positions while taking regular leaves for campaign-related activities.

This dual role, according to Amin, could lead to a dilution of focus and compromise the quality of public service delivery.

0
Indonesia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indonesia Postpones Mirage Jet Acquisition Amid Fiscal Constraints

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia's Upcoming Elections: Emphasis on Neutrality and Accountability

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia in Spotlight: Military Ranking, Traffic Issues, and Post-Celebration Cleanup

By BNN Correspondents

Military Command and Community Collaborate to Prevent Batingsor in Tampang Village

By BNN Correspondents

Balinese Senator's Hijab Ban Proposal Sparks Controversy ...
@Indonesia · 2 hours
Balinese Senator's Hijab Ban Proposal Sparks Controversy ...
heart comment 0
No Correlation between Attire and Tourism Activity, Expert Argues Amid Bali Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

No Correlation between Attire and Tourism Activity, Expert Argues Amid Bali Controversy
Indonesia Launches U.S. Dollar Bonds With Stable Ratings

By BNN Correspondents

Indonesia Launches U.S. Dollar Bonds With Stable Ratings
Nanotech Indonesia Diversifies Into Tourism with Stake Acquisition in Cheria Halal Wisata

By BNN Correspondents

Nanotech Indonesia Diversifies Into Tourism with Stake Acquisition in Cheria Halal Wisata
PT Lima Dua Lima Tiga Tbk (LUCY) to Acquire Majority Stakes in KSB and GSS

By BNN Correspondents

PT Lima Dua Lima Tiga Tbk (LUCY) to Acquire Majority Stakes in KSB and GSS
Latest Headlines
World News
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
41 seconds
Oman's Civil Aviation Authority Bolsters Safety Standards for Hang-Gliding and Paragliding
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist
54 seconds
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest PDC World Championship Finalist
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
56 seconds
Michigan's Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Bid for U.S. House of Representatives
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
59 seconds
Memphis Tigers' Inconsistent Performance: A Challenge Ahead of Tulsa Clash
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
1 min
USTM Hosts AIU East Zone Inter University Chess Tournament
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda
1 min
Uncovering the Link Between Childhood NHL, EBV, and HIV: A Study from Uganda
Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback
1 min
Dustin Poirier Rules Out Nate Diaz Matchup for UFC 300 Comeback
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory
2 mins
Enrique Freeman's Stellar Performance Leads Akron to Victory
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
2 mins
Michigan State's Coen Carr Steps Up in Fears' Absence: A Tale of Adaptation and Resilience
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
33 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
34 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app