Vice President Ma’ruf Amin Calls for Ministers’ Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns

In a significant call for accountability from government officials, Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has suggested that ministers actively participating in February’s upcoming presidential campaigns should voluntarily step down from their positions.

This recommendation, made during a talk show aired on Kompas TV, aims to avoid potential distractions and conflicts of interest that could arise from juggling official duties with campaign activities.

Addressing Potential Conflict of Interests

Amin’s assertion underscores a wider concern about the blurring lines between serving in public office and involvement in political campaigning.

The Vice President voiced the need for an evaluation of the existing regulation that currently permits government officials to retain their positions while taking regular leaves for campaign-related activities.

This dual role, according to Amin, could lead to a dilution of focus and compromise the quality of public service delivery.