Vice-President Inaugurates New Facilities at IIT Dharwad, Highlights India's Technological and Nationalistic Progress

During a landmark visit to IIT Dharwad, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated several new facilities and laid the foundation for a rooftop solar panel facility, marking a significant step towards reinforcing India's commitment to green energy and technological advancement. Addressing the students and faculty, Dhankhar emphasized the critical role of innovation and national interest in the country's journey towards becoming a technological superpower by 2047.

Empowering Technological Innovation and Green Energy

The inauguration of the main gate complex, Knowledge Resource and Data Centre, and Central Learning Theatre at IIT Dharwad symbolizes a leap towards modernization and sustainability in educational infrastructure. The Vice-President's initiation of the rooftop solar panel facility underscores the nation's thrust on renewable energy, aligning with India's remarkable increase in solar capacity to 72,000 MW. This initiative is part of a broader vision to equip all government buildings with solar panels by 2025, reflecting a sustainable approach to development.

Nationalism and the Quest for Equality

In his address, Dhankhar touched upon the themes of nationalism and equality, urging the youth to prioritize the nation's interest and remain vigilant against anti-national narratives. He articulated a vision of India where equality is paramount, and the law is the great leveller, ensuring accountability across society. The Vice-President's remarks on the eradication of corruption and the promotion of meritocracy highlight a significant shift towards transparency and fairness in governance, setting a new benchmark for public service and administration.

India's Global Stature in Technology and Defense

Highlighting India's strides in technology and defense, Dhankhar spoke of the country's achievements in building warships, fighter jets, and exporting defense equipment, showcasing India's emergence as a significant player in the global defense market. The mention of ISRO's successful satellite launches for other countries further exemplifies India's advanced capabilities and cost-effectiveness in space technology. These accomplishments reflect a broader trend of India's rising prominence on the world stage, fueled by innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to excellence.

The Vice-President's visit to IIT Dharwad and his forward-looking message underscore the pivotal role of education, technology, and nationalism in shaping India's future. As the country navigates the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, the emphasis on sustainability, equality, and technological advancement provides a blueprint for development that is inclusive, progressive, and globally competitive.