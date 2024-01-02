VP Kamala Harris Headlines King Day Event Ahead of Primaries

Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to deliver the keynote address at the King Day at the Dome event in South Carolina on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 15. This prestigious event, which commenced in 2000 as a demonstration against the Confederate flag flying over the State House, has morphed into an influential political platform and a mandatory checkpoint for presidential campaigns.

Keynote Address and a Political Stand

The upcoming visit of Harris marks her eighth sojourn to the state since assuming the role of vice president. It aligns with the Democratic Party’s strategic move to invigorate their predominantly Black voter base ahead of the imminent South Carolina Democratic primary on February 3. The event encapsulates a march from Zion Baptist Church to the State House and will feature other eminent speakers, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

A Tradition of Political Engagement

The participation of political figures in this event is far from a novelty. Past speakers have included some of the most influential figures in American politics, such as former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and a plethora of Democratic presidential candidates from previous election rounds. The 2020 event witnessed the participation of Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and several other prominent figures.

The Competitive Primary and the Event’s Legacy

The primary stands out for its competitiveness this year, with President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris vying for re-election and facing formidable challenges from U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson. The legacy of the event is rooted in a significant moment in the state’s history when a compromise moved the Confederate flag from the dome to a less visible location, following a large turnout of 46,000 people in 2000. This year’s event continues the tradition of amalgamating civic commemoration with political mobilization, embodying the ‘Ballots for Freedom, Ballots for Justice, Ballots for Change!’ theme.