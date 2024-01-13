en English
India

Vice President Emphasizes Lord Ram’s Significance in Indian Constitution

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Vice President Emphasizes Lord Ram’s Significance in Indian Constitution

In a recent address at the National Electro Homeopathy Seminar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the profound role and relevance of Lord Ram and ‘Ram Rajya’ in the Indian Constitution. Expressing dismay over individuals who question the historic existence of Lord Ram, Dhankhar termed such viewpoints as a reflection of ignorance. He emphasized that the depiction of Lord Ram, along with Lakshman and Goddess Sita, in the artwork at the beginning of the chapter on Fundamental Rights signifies the weightage given to these figures by the makers of the Constitution.

The Pictorial Depiction and Its Significance

Dhankhar drew attention to the fact that the Indian Constitution incorporates over 20 images, with the illustration of Lord Ram holding prominence at the apex. This, according to him, underlines the deep-rooted influence of Lord Ram and the concept of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the Constitution. Disrespecting Lord Ram, he asserted, is akin to showing a lack of respect for the framers of the Constitution.

Call for Unity and Awareness

Talking about unity within society, Dhankhar criticized those who exploit divisive elements for political gains. He stressed the necessity of enlightening and guiding those who attempt to create division, affirming that they too are part of society and should be steered towards the right path. In this context, he declared his belief that Rajasthan would prosper under its new leadership, underscoring the supremacy of national interest over divisive politics.

Notable Attendees and Post-Seminar Visit

The event was graced by noteworthy personalities such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa. After the seminar, Dhankhar made a visit to the residence of former deputy chief minister Harishankar Bhabhada, further emphasizing the importance of unity and cohesion in society.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

