Vice President- Shettima Highlights Urgency of Poverty and Insecurity Issues in Nigeria

In an urgent call to action, Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima of Nigeria has highlighted the need to promptly address the critical issues of poverty and insecurity plaguing the nation. These two pressing challenges, he underlines, require immediate attention to ensure the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens.

Shettima's recent statement underscores the urgency of implementing effective measures to combat the rising levels of poverty and the persistent security threats that have disrupted various regions of Nigeria. He emphasizes the importance of good governance, devolution of powers, and true federation for achieving social justice and peace. His comments signal the incoming administration's commitment to prioritizing these issues.

Addressing Socio-economic Challenges

The Vice President-elect has also shed light on the need for massive high-quality education and accelerated industrialization to improve socio-economic development in Nigeria. His insights reflect a nuanced understanding of the complex socioeconomic and political factors contributing to these issues and the necessity for a concerted effort to create a more stable and prosperous environment for all Nigerians.

In response to these challenges, the government has initiated several measures. The Nigeria Union of Local Government Council (NULGE) has called for urgent measures to tackle these multifaceted challenges, including the use of community policing to curb banditry and kidnapping, and reviewing and adjusting minimum wages for Nigerian workers. The government, represented by Shettima, has inaugurated a Tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee with a directive to ensure decisions are rooted in social justice and equity. The President reaffirmed the administration's promise to improve the welfare of Nigerian workers and emphasized the importance of the assignment as reflected in the composition of the tripartite committee.