Vice-President Dhankhar Defends India's Rule of Law, Criticizes Foreign Commentary on Kejriwal Arrest

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently addressed foreign criticisms from Germany and the US regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, firmly stating that India's judicial system is robust and independent, and the country does not require external lessons on the rule of law. Highlighting the importance of internal reflection before commenting on other nations' affairs, Dhankhar's remarks came during the 70th Founders' Day celebrations of the Indian Institute of Public Administration in New Delhi. This statement was in response to concerns raised by foreign officials about the adherence to democratic principles and the legal process in Kejriwal's arrest.
International Reactions and Domestic Assertions
Following the arrest of Kejriwal, officials from Germany and the US expressed their expectations for a fair and transparent legal process, reflecting their countries' standards on judicial independence and democratic principles. These comments were met with a strong response from India's Ministry of External Affairs, emphasizing the nation's sovereign right to manage its internal affairs without external interference. Dhankhar's address reinforced this stance, asserting India's commitment to democracy, justice, and equality before the law.
Challenges from Within and Beyond
Dhankhar pointed out that challenges to India's rule of law often come from within, with external support. He criticized the tendency of individuals and organizations to protest and debate loudly against legal proceedings, accusing them of attempting to circumvent the rule of law. The Vice-President stressed that corruption no longer offers a path to opportunity in India but leads to accountability and, if warranted, incarceration. His speech underscored the national efforts to ensure that everyone, regardless of their status or position, is subject to the same legal standards.
Advocating for India's Global Role
In addition to defending the nation's legal system, Dhankhar advocated for India's inclusion in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), arguing that the UN cannot be fully effective without India's representation. He highlighted India's unique position as a large, diverse, and democratically structured nation at all levels, suggesting that this qualifies India for a greater role in global decision-making processes. This part of his address emphasized India's rise on the world stage and the importance of considering its voice in international affairs.
The Vice-President's remarks underscore an ongoing dialogue about India's judiciary, democratic processes, and its place in the international community. By firmly responding to foreign criticisms while advocating for India's global role, Dhankhar's statements reflect a broader narrative of sovereignty, national pride, and the aspiration for international recognition and influence. As India continues to navigate its path on the world stage, such discussions underscore the complexities of international diplomacy, national identity, and the universal principles of justice and democracy.
Vice-President Dhankhar Defends India's Rule of Law, Criticizes Foreign Commentary on Kejriwal Arrest
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently defended India's judiciary against criticisms from Germany and the US, asserting its independence and integrity.
