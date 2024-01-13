Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has leveled criticism against the previous Coalition Government, faulting them for the subpar state of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project. The project, which began over a decade ago, was initially conceptualized to be a significant expansion, featuring a new terminal and eight air bridges.

The Initial Plan

The contract for the project was signed in 2011, during Jagdeo’s presidency, and was funded by a hefty US$138 million loan from the China Exim Bank. Additionally, US$12 million was pooled from Guyana’s Consolidated Fund. However, according to Jagdeo, the project’s scope was drastically altered after he left office.

A Change in Course

The Coalition government, which held power from 2015 to 2020, reportedly downscaled the project to a mere rehabilitation of the existing facilities. The current substandard outcome of the airport, Jagdeo asserts, is a direct result of decisions made by the former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

Refusal to Accept

Upon his return to office, Jagdeo’s administration has staunchly refused to accept the airport in the state left by the previous government. The current administration is in the process of implementing further improvements to the airport. Despite the completion of the rehabilitation works by China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC) at the agreed US$150 million cost, the current administration has had to dig deeper into their pockets. Additional funds are being used to upgrade the airport to meet international standards, standards which, according to Jagdeo, the airport still falls short of.