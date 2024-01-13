en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Guyana

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has leveled criticism against the previous Coalition Government, faulting them for the subpar state of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project. The project, which began over a decade ago, was initially conceptualized to be a significant expansion, featuring a new terminal and eight air bridges.

The Initial Plan

The contract for the project was signed in 2011, during Jagdeo’s presidency, and was funded by a hefty US$138 million loan from the China Exim Bank. Additionally, US$12 million was pooled from Guyana’s Consolidated Fund. However, according to Jagdeo, the project’s scope was drastically altered after he left office.

A Change in Course

The Coalition government, which held power from 2015 to 2020, reportedly downscaled the project to a mere rehabilitation of the existing facilities. The current substandard outcome of the airport, Jagdeo asserts, is a direct result of decisions made by the former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

Refusal to Accept

Upon his return to office, Jagdeo’s administration has staunchly refused to accept the airport in the state left by the previous government. The current administration is in the process of implementing further improvements to the airport. Despite the completion of the rehabilitation works by China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC) at the agreed US$150 million cost, the current administration has had to dig deeper into their pockets. Additional funds are being used to upgrade the airport to meet international standards, standards which, according to Jagdeo, the airport still falls short of.

0
Guyana Politics
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Guyana

See more
9 seconds ago
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
In a recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana shed light on the country’s dire nursing shortage. He suggested an audacious plan, stating that Guyana might need to ‘steal’ nurses by attracting them with competitive recruitment packages. This strategy is conceived to staff the new hospitals that are under the government’s blueprint for
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
East Bank Demerara Burglary: One Suspect Apprehended, One At Large
15 hours ago
East Bank Demerara Burglary: One Suspect Apprehended, One At Large
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for November 2025 Elections Amid Ongoing Opposition Disputes
1 day ago
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for November 2025 Elections Amid Ongoing Opposition Disputes
Kevin Sinclair: Rising Star Eyes Test Debut in Frank Worrell Trophy Series
24 mins ago
Kevin Sinclair: Rising Star Eyes Test Debut in Frank Worrell Trophy Series
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
54 mins ago
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
8 hours ago
Guyana Bolsters Documentation Process Amid Influx of Venezuelan Migrants
Latest Headlines
World News
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
9 seconds
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
1 min
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
1 min
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
2 mins
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
3 mins
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
3 mins
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
3 mins
Crucial Weekend in Women's FA Cup: Aston Villa Bolstered by Noelle Maritz's Signing
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
3 mins
Inquest Sheds Light on Cocaine-Linked Death of Kendal Man Following Fatal Fall
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app