Vice President Bawumia Commemorates 150th Anniversary of the Sagrenti War at Manhyia Palace

In a poignant ceremony echoing with history, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, stepped into the hallowed grounds of Manhyia Palace in Kumasi. The occasion: a durbar commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Sagrenti War, an event forever etched in the annals of Ghana's past.

Advertisment

A Commemoration of the Past, a Dialogue for the Future

On February 8, 2024, the atmosphere at the Manhyia Palace was somber and reflective. The durbar, christened 'Kuntunkuni,' was a powerful reminder of the devastating conflict that unfolded between the Asantes and the British Colonial Army a century and a half ago. Attendees, including the Asantehene and traditional rulers, shrouded in black, paid homage to the war's enduring impact.

Dr. Bawumia, clad in black, was greeted with fervor by supporters. His presence underscored the significance of the event, not just as a commemoration of history, but as a dialogue for the future.

Advertisment

A Gathering of Dignitaries and the Return of Lost Treasures

The durbar was graced by an array of dignitaries, including former President J.A Kufuor, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, diplomats, and the British High Commissioner. A standout moment was the return of artefacts taken by the British during the war, presented to the Asanteman by a representative of the British Museum. This symbolic gesture, witnessed by the gathered dignitaries, marked a significant step towards healing old wounds.

Dr. Bawumia's Delegation and a Show of Unity

Advertisment

Accompanying Dr. Bawumia were his wife Samira, the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the NPP General Secretary, ministers, and parliamentarians. Their presence demonstrated a united front, underscoring the importance of the event.

As the durbar drew to a close, the echoes of history seemed to intertwine with the rhythm of the present. The Sagrenti War, its devastation, and the resilience of the Asante people were remembered. In this commemoration, the past was not merely revisited; it was acknowledged, understood, and integrated into the fabric of a shared future.

The durbar served as a testament to Ghana's historical journey and the ongoing dialogue between tradition and modernity, unity and diversity. As Dr. Bawumia and his delegation departed Manhyia Palace, the spirit of 'Kuntunkuni' lingered - a reminder of the enduring power of memory, the importance of reconciliation, and the promise of a shared future.